Neither in his half year in Barcelona nor in his six months assigned to Betis. A year after landing in Europe, Vitor Roque, who turns 20 today, will return to his native Brazil. After several weeks negotiating, Barcelona closed a pact yesterday with Palmeiras and Betis to transfer the player. Until yesterday there were reluctance because article 159.2 of the Regulation of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) does not allow breaking an assignment outside the Spanish signing market period. But the Brazilian market is open. And, after reflecting on the interpretation of the article by talking with FIFA, the RFEF yesterday gave its placet. The transfer will be closed and formalized today on the last day of the Brazilian signing market.

The transfers figures

Club sources explain that Barcelona will enter 25.5 million euros and that it has agreed another five million in variables for the transfer of 80 % of the player’s rights.

Barcelona club sources assure this newspaper that the club will enter 25.5 million euros and have agreed another five million in variables for the transfer of 80 % of the player’s rights. Striking figures in which possible commissions are not detailed for their agent, André Cury, and that would make Vitor Roque the most expensive acquisition of the history of Brazil without hardly highlighting in Europe.

The Federation agreed with FIFA to accept that the player leaves even if the Spanish signing market is closed

It was in the summer of 2023 when Barcelona paid the Paranaense Athletic 30 million and agre Tigrinho landed in January 2024 with the aim of being Lewandowski’s relay. He signed until 2031. But he did not convince. Neither Xavi, who barely had him giving him 319 minutes in the league and another half an hour in the cup, nor Hansi Flick. When he returned from the American tour, the sports director Deco told Cury that the Brazilian should look for an exit. After trying Pau Victor on the American tour, Flick preferred to bet on the 23 -year -old striker who obtained the first team.





Read too

Anaïs Martí

At that time, Vitor Roque no longer had dorsal. The 19 assigned became the property of Lamine Yamal. Nor was I registered in the League. So he left Barcelona between sad and disappointed. According to Cury, the player did not understand how Deco, his main courage and the person who closed the operation as soon as he arrived club, accepted his little prominence.

Cury looked for other alternatives. In his mind teams such as Girona or Real Sociedad appeared. Also Villarreal or Sevilla. And of course Betis. In the background he also shuffled the possibility of Roque returning to Brazil. He had the interest of Palmeiras himself but also from other teams such as Corinthians or Cruzeiro. They were clear that they ruled out that Roque left for another European League for the cultural and emotional shock he implied. “Barça’s dream became a nightmare,” said Roque, who ended up on loan to Betis. He signed until 2025, with another season. He moved to Seville with his then wife, Dayana Lins, with whom she married before landing in Barcelona. The same one that two months ago announced for his social networks that he returned to Brazil after signing a sound divorce and ranting his ex -husband.





Read too

Roberto Rodríguez

In negotiations with Betis Cury, he imposed that there was no clause of fear. That is, Betis did not have to pay an extra to align it to Barça. The matter sowed some discussion. But the market ended in two days, so Deco accepted.

In 1451 minutes

Roque has scored seven goals with the Betis shirt, one of them to Barcelona

Roque leaves Betis with seven goals. Four in 1,238 minutes played in the League and three others in 213 minutes the Cup. The last in this competition was a penalty against Barça in 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.



Titor Roque Jose Breton / AP-LaPerese

Now Barça, despite the expectations deposited, celebrates in privacy that, a year after his arrival, Roque returns to Brazil. Consumed sports failure, they consider that it is a good operation for the club and for the footballer. They also point out that they hope not to pay the 10 million agreed with the Paranaense in case of future sale, since it depended on a series of unfulfilled variables.

The same sources say that, in the operation, there are no possible assignment agreements with the Betis of players like Pau Víctor, who arouses a lot of interest in the Pellegrini team.