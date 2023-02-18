The new chapter of “At the bottom there is room” showed Tito’s true eye color after 9 seasons. The América TV series continues to surprise its fans.

Chapter 159 of “At the bottom there is room” came to television and surprised more than one: Tito’s eyes were not brown. Only at the beginning of the new episode, Pepe’s friend removed his contact lenses, which astonished the Gonzales family, since he revealed his true color Therefore, throughout the chapter, different characters spent their time flattering the young collector.

First, Teresa Collazos He went up to the roof, where Pepe and Tito live, to hang up his clothes and had a brief conversation with his friends, in which he flirted with his ex because he never showed him those blue eyes. ‘Tere’s’ older brother got a little uncomfortable and asked Richard Junior’s mother to continue with her business.

Later, Félix told her that he saw something strange in her face, to which Lara replied that it was all due to her second last name: Smith. Sulimar’s lover was thoughtful and said that this totally changed him.

Not only were they the ones who flattered Tito, but also one of ‘The Pirates’, who ended up telling her friend that she had to see those eyes up close.

How to see “In the background there is room” LIVE?

To see “AFHS 10” LIVE you must access the América TV channel. If you prefer to tune in to the series ONLINE, then you have at your disposal the official page of América TV GO.