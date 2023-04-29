‘Tito’ is back in “Al fondo hay sitio”! In chapter 208 of the América TV series, the famous role of Laszlo Kovacs made a reappearance of him as the mysterious character that had previously appeared in the episode’s trailer. The “compadre” of “Pepe” Gonzales had been absent for the last few weeks and it was believed that he was not going to return both inside and outside of fiction. As his followers remember, he was in Bolivia on a trip to claim an inheritance.

To the surprise of the family, the popular ‘Tito’ arrived with a renewed look: elegant suit dress, leather shoes and two extremely large suitcases. Of course, the Gonzales asked him if she had brought any souvenirs, but his answer was no. Besides, ‘Pepe’ offered him to drink beer as they usually do, but he refused saying that he wanted to rest.

