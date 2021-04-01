Daniela Darcourt and the ‘Pavarotti de la salsa’, Tito Nieves, they met again in the United States, after several months of being apart. The Peruvian artist arrived in Miami and is staying at the home of the Puerto Rican and his wife Janette Figueroa.

Recently, the interpreter of “Señor mentira” demonstrated the trust and affection that exists between her and the veteran musician with a publication that brought more than one smile to her followers.

Through their stories of Instagram, Daniela Darcourt recorded a video in which she asks Tito Nieves how much he loves her. The musician does not take long to respond with a tender and hilarious comment.

“I love you too much, you bring a lot of brightness and happiness to my life. And you know how to behave (…) Now, really, a lot of f * ck ”, Nieves commented between laughter from his wife and the singer.

The singers met in mid-2020, when they worked together on the production of the song “Si tú te dares.”

Daniela Darcourt dedicates an emotional birthday greeting to her mother

On March 25, Daniela Darcourt’s mother celebrated another year of life and the singer surprised her with a tender publication on her social networks, where she expressed all the love and admiration she feels for her.

The singer paid tribute to her mother in her day. Photo: Daniela Darcourt / Instagram

“Today the woman of my life has her birthday: my mother. Without it, I wouldn’t be a tenth of who I am. Their experiences and their advice have made me the woman I am, their warmth and love have comforted me and taken me out of the hardest and darkest moments of my life ”, was part of the famous message.

