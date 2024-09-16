Tito Jackson, Michael’s Brother and Member of The Jackson 5, Has Died

Singer and music manager Tito Jackson, brother of Michael Jackson and member of the Jackson 5, has died at the age of 70.

The news of Jackson’s death was announced by Steve Manning, manager and long-time friend of the Jackson family, who stated to Entertainment Tonight that Tito Jackson died on Sunday, while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

The news was later confirmed by Tito’s sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ, members of the R&B group 3T, who wrote on social: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson of the legendary Jackson 5, some of you may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some of you may know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Either way, he will be greatly missed. He will always be ‘Tito Time’ to us. Please remember to do what our father always preached, and that was to ‘Love one another.’”

Along with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, Tito was part of the original lineup of the Jackson 5, a group that achieved international success between the late 1960s and early 1970s.