He was the lead singer and guitarist of the iconic group The Jackson Five, but his fame, like that of the rest of the brothers, was always overshadowed by the king of pop, Michael Jackson. This Sunday, Tito Jackson, one of those five from Gary (Indiana), died at the age of 70, as confirmed by his three children on their social networks, due to a heart attack while driving.

“We are heartbroken, saddened and in shock. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” said Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson in the statement. In the 1990s they also formed the trio 3T, following the family tradition. Tito formed the famous group The Jackson 5 with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael (who died in 2009 at the age of 50). The group had its first record label Motown (1969-1975) and was one of the most popular bands of its time.

Michael and four of his nine brothers, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon, formed the group ‘Jackson Five’. Getty Images

In their debut album, they managed to get their first four singles (I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I’ll Be There), reached the top of the charts in the USA. They became one of the best-known bands under the guidance of their father, Joe Jackson, a hard-working guitarist who was looking to support his huge family, and while everyone else was succeeding, they traveled to California to change their lives.

In 1984, the group released Victory Touran album in which Tito, who used to do backing vocals and play guitar, sang We Can Change the World and played a prominent role as an instrumentalist. The following year, he participated in the project USA for Africa pto raise funds for those affected by famine on the continent. Tito was the third of 10 children in the Jackson family.

Tito Jackson and Michael Jackson perform on the Jackson Five tour in 1984. Lynn Goldsmith (Corbis/VCG/Getty Images)

Just two weeks ago, he had performed with his brothers Marlon and Jackie in England and participated in late August at the Fool in Love Festival in Hollywood Park, California. He also produced a documentary about his family. Tito had also recorded and performed many shows as a blues guitarist over the past 20 years, under his own label or with the BB King Blues Band. Tito Jackson was the last brother of the original Jackson Five to release an album, in 2016, and titled Tito Time (Tito’s moment).

