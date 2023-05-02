‘titus’ of “At the bottom there is room”character played by laszlo kovacs, did not become a millionaire. This Monday, May 1, during the broadcast of “AFHS” chapter 209, it was revealed that “Pepe’s” best friend never received an ostentatious inheritance from his uncle in Bolivia. In addition, he himself detailed what his relative actually left him and the Gonzales family was shocked in the América Televisión series, since they expected to hear about money.

‘Tito’ behaves suspiciously in “Al fondo hay sitio” after his return. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Why didn’t Tito receive a fortune in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

According to what ‘Tito’ revealed in the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room”, his long journey was actually treated to receive an inheritance that was somewhat more sentimental than large from his deceased relative. In fact, the situation was distorted, since —with his new suit and a mysterious suitcase— the Gonzales believed that he even had gold saved.

At one point, Joel, ‘Charito’ and others suggested to ‘Tito’ that he give them some of his supposed inheritance, but in the end they were unable to get anything, because they realized that there really wasn’t a million in the suitcase. of the blue-eyed

What was the legacy of ‘Tito’ in “AFHS”?

After feeling stalked by the Gonzales, “Tito” revealed what they really gave him as an inheritance: his uncle’s expensive old suit and a collection of coins. How did ‘Teresita’ and others react? Well, they apologized to his friend because they didn’t want to be interested and then “Charito” clarified that they only wanted him to share something about his trip with them. Finally, Kovacs’ character went to have some ‘chelas’ with ‘Pepe’.

