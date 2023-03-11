Tito El Bambino and artists like RKM & Ken-Y, J Alvarez, among others; They canceled their show at the Harvest Festival of Ica. The international singers announced that they will no longer give their show due to faults caused by the promoters of the event.

The second night of the festival will not be as expected. The same artists communicated that the organizers of the Vendimia did not pay taxes corresponding to the National Superintendence of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat).

Due to the above, thousands of followers of the famous singers were left wanting to enjoy their live concerts, as promised by the tickets they paid for. Now, through social networks, they denounce massive fraud.

It is known that the artists were in Peru ready to provide the show; however, due to the lack of requested requirements and breaches of the contract, they will not be presented in Ica.

March 10 was the central date of the Iqueña International Harvest Festival (FIVI) ​​2023, an event that attracts a lot of tourism and that returned after 4 years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19. The public claims that once again the activity is marred by a problem and they ask for the presence of the authorities to solve the problem.

Artists cancel presentation in Ica. Photo: Diffusion.

Tito el Bambino and RKM & Ken-Y: why did they cancel their presentation at the Vendimia de Ica?

The artists of the urban genre reggaeton Tito el Bambino and RKM & Ken-Y decided to suspend their presentation in Ica because the promoters of the event did not comply with paying the taxes provided for the shows that the singers were going to offer. The situation caused discomfort among people who purchased their tickets in advance.