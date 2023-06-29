The former General Director of Livestock of the Government of the Canary Islands, Taishet Fuentes, when going to testify before the judge who is investigating the ‘Mediator case’, this Thursday. Miguel Barreto (EFE)

Former Socialist deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo, alias Tito Berni, and his nephew, Taishet Fuentes Gutiérrez, have accepted this Thursday their right not to testify at the appearance before the judge of Santa Cruz de Tenerife that is investigating the Mediator case. The summons was related to the investigation of a crime of revealing secrets, in addition to those already attributed to both investigated (bribery, forgery, money laundering, influence peddling and belonging to an organized criminal group). Both have agreed, yes, only to submit to the calligraphic test that the instructor had commissioned, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands.

The investigation of the case maintains that the former socialist deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo used his status as general director of livestock first and as parliamentarian in the Madrid Congress of Deputies as of February 2020 to promise businessmen the possibility of avoiding sanitary inspections, expedite and unblock European aid files or facilitate the achievement of contracts. Everything, “in exchange for consideration”, according to the magistrate of the Investigating Court Number 4 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in charge of the case. The intermediary was Antonio Navarro Tacoronte, who was in charge of recruiting and managing the businessmen.

These activities presumably place Fuentes Curbelo at the center of a plot uncovered by the National Police and the Civil Guard, which led to the arrest of 12 people on February 14, including Fuentes Curbelo himself; his nephew Taishet Fuentes Gutiérrez; the retired general of the Civil Guard Francisco Espinosa Navas, and nine businessmen from the Canary Islands, Valencia and Madrid. The general was the only one who remained in jail until May 4.

Taishet Fuentes was the first to arrive at the Palace of Justice this Wednesday, accompanied by his lawyer, around nine o’clock, according to Europa Press. His uncle – also with his lawyer and a person he trusted – came shortly before 10. In his case, both at the entrance and at the exit they have been met with an escrache by the officials of Justice, they are on strike.

It is the second time that the Fuentes appear before magistrate María de los Ángeles Lorenzo-Cáceres. In his statement on February 22, Tito Berni denied being part of the leadership of the alleged plot. “It is common for many businessmen to come to the Congress of Deputies to present their problem,” he then assured the investigating judge. “I don’t know,” she later replied to the magistrate when she asked him about his membership in this gang. For his part, Fuentes Gutiérrez, had declared on February 16 before the head of the Investigating Court Number 4 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife that he was “used” by Navarro Tacoronte, the alleged “mediator”, while completely distanced himself from the alleged plot.

For this Thursday, the two positions of the Government of the Canary Islands who appear as being investigated in the case for the alleged commission of a crime of disclosure of secrets and prevarication were also cited – the Deputy Minister of the Primary Sector, Álvaro de la Bárcena, and the Head of Service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Margarita González—, but the judge postponed her statement to July 12.

The daughters of ‘El Drones’

Marta and Arantxa Suárez, the daughters of the investigated businessman José Suárez Esteve, nicknamed by Navarro Tacoronte as The Drones, For their part, they ratified their father’s version this Wednesday and assured the judge that Antonio Navarro Tacoronte defrauded them of about 46,000 euros. Judge María de los Ángeles Lorenzo-Cáceres summoned both investigated after the agents of the Internal Affairs Service of the Civil Guard pointed out in one of their reports that, in January 2021, Marta received a WhatsApp message from the Mediator with the numbering of a bank account that his father also received.

According to said report, which was accessed by Europa Press, Suárez responded to that message with a photograph of a computer screen showing a “same-day transfer receipt” to an account that, according to the database of the Tax Agency, would be owned by a couple now investigated in the plot.

It should be remembered that before the Canarian court, José Suárez Esteve himself declared that he was being investigated, who explained that Navarro Tacoronte offered him to set up a company in a free zone through a company that was dedicated to it, and assured him that this would reduce the payment of taxes and could import the drones. According to him, Navarro Tacoronte explained to him that an initial investment of 100,000 euros would have to be made as capital of the company.