One of the Aguayo sisters noticed Tito’s blue eyes in “Al fondo hay sitio”. How was her reaction when she saw him?

Everyone is reacting to Tito’s blue eyes in “At the bottom there is room”! In it chapter 159 from the América TV series, Helena, one of the Aguayo sisters (also known as the ‘Mermaids’), fell victim to Pepe’s best friend’s striking eye color. After having revealed her biggest secret and impacting fans of Peruvian fiction. Now, the combi collector also noticed her striking change. She was in her vehicle when she suddenly saw something from afar that captivated her. How did the character played by Fiorella Luna?

What happened between Helena Aguayo and Tito in “AFHS”?

Chela and her sister were driving their vehicle when, suddenly, Helena asked her to stop dead. What did she notice? Nothing more and nothing less than Tito’s blue eyes, which from afar completely captured her attention.

His reaction was simply to say: “Asu mare, the collector has played a game of light on me! How about lanterns that are driven by my mother!”. Chela did not understand the reason for such a scandal, but her sister’s face simply showed that now she has feelings for one of her supposed enemies.

And with Tito still single, it’s possible some romance could happen between these two. It should be noted that, although they don’t get along, they have similar interests and tastes: they both drive a car for a living, they are beer lovers, they are too sincere and they don’t leave with much trouble. Could it be that a scene like the arrival of the ‘Mermaids’ to Nuevas Lomas will happen soon?

Where to see “In the background there is site 10”?

The tenth season of “At the bottom there is room”like all the others, is available on América TVGO, the official platform of the América TV channel where you can follow the new episodes live and for free.

Tito has blue colored eyes, something that was his biggest secret in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Likewise, the previous chapters can be found on the official YouTube site of “AFHS”, where they are always uploaded in two parts.