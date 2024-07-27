Katie Ledeckythe swimmer with the most Olympic gold medals of the century, emerged from the waiting room with determination. She walked with a firm step along the platform that leads to the starting blocks of the Paris swimming pool, this Saturday at nine o’clock in the evening in the first session of the finals of the Olympic swimming championship. The 27-year-old American was wearing her sunglasses, dark, as if a blinding sun was shining in the sky of the closed pavilion of La Défense, packed with people who cheered her with a circus-like roar. She pressed her lips together with the fierce rictus of someone who concentrates all her energy and her aggressiveness on a purpose of fighting. She had little time left before she knew the truth. Barely five minutes later she would emerge from the pool, dragging her feet, wet, exhausted, her shoulders slumped in defeat, slowly advancing to collect her shoes after sinking into the whirlpool of Ariarne Titmus, undisputedly the new queen of middle-distance swimming after being proclaimed Olympic champion of the 400-meter freestyle for the second time in a row.

“My last 250 has been horrible,” said a tearful, exhausted but smiling Ledecky after the evening. “I entered the 400 because I still feel like I can bring so much more to this race. Unfortunately, it didn’t all come together. I didn’t run my best 400 of the season and still won a bronze.”

Ariarne Elizabeth Titmus, born 23 years ago in Lauceston, on the Australian island of Tasmania, won gold with a time that had been beaten years ago. A time of 3 minutes 57.49 seconds that she had already achieved in 2019. An old record. Unbecoming of the progression that this event has followed since she and Canadian Summer McIntosh have been battling over the distance. If the pace of reductions had been extended, the Paris public would have witnessed an absolute record. But Titmus, in line with the records of a pool that was too turbulent, touched the wall much later than her body was capable of. The record that she herself set last year at the World Championships in Fukuoka, 3m 55.38s, is due to a speed and splits that the La Défense race never offered.

Rarely in the history of swimming have three world record holders, two Olympic champions and four world champions come together in an Olympic final. There were all four: Katie Ledecky, Olympic champion in Rio; Ariarne Titmus, Olympic champion in Tokyo; Erika Fairweather, world champion in Doha in February; and Summer McIntosh, the prodigious swimmer from Toronto, just 17 years old, four times world champion in butterfly and medley. Some recalled the meeting of Phelps, Van den Hoogenband and Thorpe at the Athens Games, in the 200m freestyle final, to gauge what happened in La Défense. The reality was slightly less epic. In a race that allows for tactical back-and-forth, Titmus did not allow speculation.

The Australian followed the plan from the Fukuoka final. First, she let herself go in the preliminary session. The Tasmanian Devil played dead. She allowed Ledecky to advance first, as if she had no more strength. She even let her win in the last length. She acted stealthily. She played at confusion. They swam lane by lane and Ledecky finished in 4.02 minutes. A good time and little else. Perhaps enough to give her hope. Perhaps the girl from Washington felt strong. Able to relive her epic from a decade ago, when between 2013 and 2019 no one could dispute her dominance of the middle-distance event par excellence. The golden days when Titmus had not yet appeared on the scene.

Heiress of the legendary Dawn Fraser

Ledecky’s hegemony was abruptly interrupted at the Gwangju World Championships in the summer of 2019. On the way to the Tokyo Games and the unexpected pandemic, Titmus emerged at that tournament as an uninhibited and uninhibited teenager. She was afraid of nothing. She seemed inexhaustible and, to the misfortune of her opponent, she had tremendous leg power. An added weapon to her freestyle swimmer’s arsenal. The kind of instrument that in the final phase of endurance tests provides her with a devastating push. This Saturday in Paris she displayed it clearly when, after passing through the wall that marked the 200 meters, she increased the pace of her kick. An outboard motor, suddenly. The foamy wake she left in her wake contrasted with the stroke made by Ledecky, who barely stirred the water with her feet, with a kick cycle that was lower in average number of strokes and in strength.

Titmus was only followed by McIntosh, who entered the arena looking frightened but did not back down in the final metres. The champion kept her as a reference at her side as she advanced with little pressure towards the finish line. Her 30.13 seconds in the final length were not the kind of display her cardiovascular system treasures. They were just what she needed to reach the plate first that interrupted the stopwatch and gave her the gold that equalled Dawn Fraser, Australia’s national myth and the last swimmer from the Pacific country to defend an Olympic gold in successive editions when she won gold in 1956, 1960 and 1964.

“You can tell that people were eager to attend the Games, after eight years and a pandemic. The noise in this hall is crazy!” said the winner. Ariarne Titmus has not missed a major 400m freestyle event since 2019.

USA saves the night with men’s 4x100m gold

The night of swimming did not produce any records. Nor did it bring joy to the French fans. The men’s 400m freestyle final went to Germany’s Lukas Martens, who came first but failed to beat Paul Biedermann’s record that he is so keen to achieve. He was two seconds behind. In the two fast relay finals that closed the festival, there was good news for the United States. The Americans, who have four swimmers in their ranks who are absolutely capable of going under 48 seconds, won gold in the men’s 4x100m, while Australia and Italy took silver and bronze. In the women’s 4x100m, the Australians, unstoppable holders of the world record, won ahead of the United States and China.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.