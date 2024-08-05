Paris (AFP)

Australian Ariarne Titmus, who won two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, has decided to stay away from the pool in order to come back stronger in preparation for the next edition of the Summer Games scheduled for 2028 in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old said she may take a year off the pool to regain her energy after a largely successful Olympic campaign in Paris, where she won gold in the 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, as well as silver in the 200m and 800m freestyle, bringing her total Olympic medals to eight, including four golds.

“I will definitely take a long break,” she told the media. “I have no plans for when I will return to swimming. I want to return when I feel ready. It could take up to 12 months.”

Titmus turns 24 next month and is keen to be in top shape for the Los Angeles Olympics in four years. “I just want to make sure I’m ready to go to Los Angeles,” she said. “I don’t want to rush back, lose that enthusiasm.”

“Four years is a long time, so I want to prepare better for those Olympic Games. For me, that’s the priority, not the world championships in the years before (Los Angeles Games),” she continued.