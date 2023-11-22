Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 22/11/2023 – 23:29

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, said, this Wednesday (22), that the titling of quilombola territories is a guarantee of a dignified life. “Who in this country doesn’t want to have a document that proves that you are legalized? This is a historic demand, to lead a dignified life. And we talk about minimum conditions, with water, with light”, said the minister this Wednesday (22), in an interview with Programa The Voice of Brazilfrom the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC).

Anielle highlighted the National Quilombola Territorial and Environmental Management Policy (PNGTAQ). The policy established for the first time a national plan for the titling of territories. “We understand that this is a historical demand of black movements, but also of quilombola peoples, who have been facing a demand for territorial disputes for centuries,” he said, remembering that PNGTAQ already has the support of several states.

The minister also took stock of the government’s actions to combat racism and promote racial equality. Last Monday (20), when Black Consciousness Day was celebrated, the government launched a set of 13 structuring actions which includes titling of quilombola territories, national programs, exchange grants, cooperation agreements, interministerial working groups and other initiatives that aim to guarantee or expand the right to life, inclusion, memory, land and reparation.