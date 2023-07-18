In 2020, Nintendo pitched three games 3D of Super Mario for switches through the collection Super Mario 3D All-Stars. This bundle was a wonderful way to celebrate this iconic franchise and showed how far it had come. It was great to see Nintendo release something like that, but for some reason they limited it to a limited edition.

Since March 2021, Super Mario 3D All-Stars It’s no longer purchasable, but hopefully another collection will appear in its place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars was the perfect launch for the 35th anniversary of Mariobut left out some iconic titles from Super Mario in 3D. Each and every one Super Mario deserve to succeed in switchesand if the entire series of Pikmin may be there, there is no reason for the emblematic character of Nintendo stay out of the fun. Even if it is not a special occasion, it is necessary to launch a second Super Mario 3D All-Stars before the end of the useful life of switches.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars combined three of the most iconic Mario games into one great package. Players were able to relive the classic adventure of Super Mario 64back to the days of Game Cube with Super Mario Sunshine and take the adventure to the next level with Super Mario Galaxy. Each title received a slight HD upgrade and ran great on modern hardware. While the bundle had its flaws, it’s still a fantastic way to experience these influential platformers.

Although these three sets of Super Mario they were great, Nintendo apparently forgot a couple of other important titles from Super Mario in 3D. Super Mario 3D Land handheld console exclusive, Super Mario 3D World of Wii U and the acclaimed Super Mario Galaxy 2 they were out of the fun.

While none of them may be as iconic as those included in the collection, they still deserve a high-definition version. There doesn’t seem to be any rumors suggesting it’s in the works any second Super Mario 3D All-Starsbut Nintendo you already have the perfect package ready to launch. Super Mario Galaxy 2 and Super Mario 3D Land they could shine on switchesand then the studio could add another game in 3D just for fun. Super Mario 64 could make an appearance, could be included Super Mario Galaxy to have the whole series, Super Mario 3D World could increase attractiveness or even Super Mario Odyssey could be part of the selection. There are so many options for the mysterious third game, and each choice would help add to the appeal of this second pack considerably.

One second Super Mario 3D All-Stars could shed light on these other games of Mario in 3D and it could also correct the biggest mistake of Nintendo with the first package. For whatever reason, that first collection was a temporary exclusive and can no longer be purchased. This appears to be a disservice to the brand and may have limited the overall success of the collection.

One second Super Mario 3D All-Stars should not follow this model and could even include games from the previous one so that players of switches have a permanent way to access them. The 35th anniversary of Mario may be over but Nintendo You shouldn’t stop celebrating your pet. As she was from switches comes to an end, a second Super Mario 3D All-Stars could be a sweet send-off for the console or serve as a great launch title for whatever Nintendo do below. put to Mario in the foreground is always a recipe for success, and honoring the past with a second collection is the best way to achieve that.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: I think it’s inevitable, I could even wait for the time when Nintendo releases a limited edition of a “Super Mario History Collection” with all games Mario including the arcade one that was ported to the Atari VCS. That would be epic!