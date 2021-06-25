Starting gun at the Juan de la Cierva sports center in Getafe for the 101st edition of the Spanish Championship. Three days of heats, contests and finals with 616 athletes registered in individual events (303 women and 313 men). The first Spanish champion chronologically speaking in the contest was Laura Redondo on hammer who with a throw of 69.96 (championship record) took the title and stayed 70 centimeters from the national record.

Eusebio Cáceres added his 11th title, Although the objective of the 29-year-old from Alicante was to certify the ticket to Tokyo. The 8.22 I needed stayed at 19 centimeters, but Your 8.03 will help you further consolidate your position in the World Ranking what do you have with both feet practically at the airport bound for Japan. The third final of the day, the pole, lived a great duel to three between Isidro Leyva, Didac Salas and Adrián Vallés. Salas triumph with the best Spanish brand of 2021: 5.60.

Length podium.

RFEA



The day ended with a spectacular 3,000 obstacles and the duel between Irene Sánchez-Escribano and Carolina Robles. The Sevillian shot from the beginning in search of that minimum of 9:30, but with 600 meters to go the reigning two-time Spanish cross country champion made a change of pace impossible to follow and took the victory with 9: 33.62. The 28-year-old from Toledo will be at the Games.

Other tests.

The 400 men’s hurdles saw the return to the tartan of Sergio Fernández, a national record holder with 48.87, and who had been blank for almost two years. On his return he left a very good feeling in the semifinals, he won a lot and tomorrow we will have to see how far he goes in the final. Another title, that of 400 women, brings a very interesting duel between Aauri Lorena Bokesa and Laura Bueno also for Saturday afternoon. Two finals that will be accompanied by another 11 plus the end of the decathlon and the heptathlon.

END OF SATURDAY

09:45 10 km march F

12:45 Hammer M

18:00 400 hurdles M

18:00 Disco M

18:00 Pole F

18:10 400 F

18:20 Length F

19:55 100 M

20:00 Triple jump M

20:05 100 F

20:15 Weight F

20:20 Heptathlon (final)

20:35 5,000 M

21:00 Decathlon (final)

21:15 3,000 obstacles M