A strange first time

It couldn’t have been more beautiful and at the same time more strange Oscar Piastri’s first victory in Formula 1. Strange because ‘unofficial’, given that it arrived in a Sprint race and therefore is not counted in the statistics of Grand Prix wins in Formula 1, and because the event was ‘overshadowed’ by the third world title arithmetically won by Max Verstappen, came second just under two seconds behind the very fast talent aussie of McLaren.

These curiosities, which have partly hidden, even at the level of television images, the joy of Piastri and his team, must however take nothing away from the great performance by #81. The driver born in 2001 started perfectly from pole position, he did not falter after being overtaken by George Russell in the initial stages of the race, and after regaining command of the operations he managed to perfectly resist Verstappen’s return attemptnever capable of getting within attacking range.

Piastri’s irony and compliments to Verstappen

After the race, speaking with journalists from Sky Sports F1it was the person concerned who joked about the particular circumstance for which the celebration of his first success was swallowed up by Verstappen’s third world title: “They are deserving champions – commented Piastri – Certain, it would have been nice if they had chosen another weekend but that’s okay, it doesn’t change the history books.”he added ironically.

“I actually don’t regret sharing the joy with Verstappen – he then added – he deserves the attention and recognition because he had a fantastic season together with Red Bull. I am very happy with the result I achieved today and we hope to do it again soon.”perhaps in a Sunday race and without other special celebrations of the day.