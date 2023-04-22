Arsenal seemed to be on its way to the first national title since 2004 three weeks ago, but coach Mikel Arteta’s team has since succumbed to title stress. After two draws in a row, Arsenal dropped another two points in the exciting title race with Manchester City tonight. In its own Emirates Stadium in London it became 3-3 against Southampton, who was 0-2 after fifteen minutes and had come to 1-3 halfway through the second half.

