After the commented end of “Moon Knight”, Marvel Studios prepares “She-Hulk: attorney at law”, his new series to expand the UCM. In this sense, the firm issued a first official trailer a few days ago, with which they presented Tatiana Maslany In the role of Jennifer Walterscousin of Bruce Banner (who is again played by Mark Ruffalo).

Jennifer Walters, “She-Hulk”, is played by Tatiana Maslany. Photo: Marvel Studios

As expected, the official clip was one of the most talked about topics of the moment, either because of the excitement of the fans to see the aforementioned avenger again, because of the return of Tim Roth as Abomination, or because of the poor CGI it caused. various memes on networks.

However, a new wave of hilarious reactions has taken over Twitter, due to the translation that they have given to the production in Spain. For comparative purposes, in Latin America it has been titled “She-Hulk: defender of heroes”, but in the Iberian country it will come to streaming as “She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka”.

Clearly, the users of the aforementioned social platform have not overlooked this peculiar adaptation, for which they have left hilarious comments and memes. Next, we leave you some of them.

Fans reaction to the title of “She-Hulk” for Spain. Photo: Twitter capture

What will “She-Hulk” be about?

For now, there is no official synopsis; Even so, Kevin Feige revealed, during Disney’s Investors day 2020 (via Collider), that “She-Hulk” will show us the personal life of Walters, who tries to find a balance between his court routine while trying to adapt to the body of a green being “that measures well over 1.90 meters”.

“As Jennifer Walters is an attorney specializing specifically in legal cases geared towards superheroes, you never know which Marvel characters are going to show up from episode to episode,” said the president of Marvel Studios.

“She-Hulk” is coming to Disney Plus on August 17.