The first two races of the 2022 season gave a clear indication: the common impression is that the duel for the title will see opposites Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen. Of course, we are only at the dawn of a very long World Championship, with 21 GPs still to run, and everything can change. It will be necessary to evaluate the performance of what is currently the most promising ‘third wheel’, Carlos Sainz with the second Ferrari, as well as the possible return to the top positions of Mercedes. The leader of the general classification and the reigning world champion, however, appear to be the two main favorites for the big target.

But if Verstappen has fresh in his memory the memory of the memorable challenge that saw him opposed to Lewis Hamilton throughout 2021, Leclerc finds himself in the position of competing for a world title for the first time in his career. The Ferrari driver has obviously already won the GP3 and F2 titles in his career, but Formula 1 inevitably generates very different pressures and tensions. However, the native of the Principality explained that he does not want to take the battles of the past as a model, such as those between Verstappen and Hamilton or between the Englishman and Nico Rosberg, to prepare himself psychologically for the duel that awaits him.

“I haven’t actually watched many of these battles – Leclerc explained, as reported by the site PlanetF1.com – I believe I have learned more from my personal experiences. Each driver has their own driving style, I have mine. I think I’m strong enough in wheel-to-wheel battles and I’m always trying to improve – concluded the winner of the last Bahrain GP – I know Max quite well, since karting we have had some great battles and we have grown up together. This I think has also helped us to grow in our own way. As I said, I learn more from my personal experiences than watching others “.