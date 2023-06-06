Although the 34-year-old Koolhof has been the best doubles player in the world for some time, he has not yet won a grand slam tournament. In 2020 and last year he reached the final battle at the US Open. Koolhof was the best in the mixed doubles at Roland Garros last year, together with the Japanese Ena Shibahara. Koolhof decided not to defend his title this year.