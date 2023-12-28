

The next sensation at the World Darts Championship is a fact. Gerwyn Price, number five in the world, is out of the tournament. After a real thriller, The Iceman lost 4-2 to Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan, number 28 in the world. In the following match, title favorite Luke Humphries almost collapsed under the great pressure, but Cool Hand Luke fought back from 1-3 to 4-3 against the German Ricardo Pietreczko thanks to a phenomenal comeback. Humphries then sneered at the German and his fans and he had a message for Michael van Gerwen.

