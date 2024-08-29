Red Bull continues with experiments

Max Verstappen has won the last two editions of the Italian GP at Monza and a year ago he took his tenth consecutive victory, setting the record for the most consecutive wins in F1. The Dutchman, however, has not won in five races and at the moment Red Bull does not see the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the balance problems that afflict the RB20. Below are the words of the three-time world champion in the press conference on the eve of the Italian GP.

New things to try

“We have several things to try in the car, in Zandvoort the wind and rain did not make it easy for us to analyse whether what we were doing was working or not. Perez says we have found the solution? We will see, it is not that his car was suddenly very fast, we are working with the engineers to resolve the situation and everyone is pushing to the maximum”.

The new Monza

“The Ascari is completely different, I don’t know if for better or worse, I want to drive before expressing myself. Grip was definitely a problem here and now with the new asphalt it won’t be like that anymore and for us who struggle with little grip it could be good news”.

Newey’s departure and Red Bull’s difficulties

“They are not related. I know that in terms of timing it actually happened that way, but they are not related.”

World Cup concerns

“I didn’t expect a situation like this in terms of performance, especially considering how the season started, but I’m just thinking about doing my best, whether it will be enough to win the title, I don’t know. Would I like to win the title? Of course I would, but whether I succeed or not doesn’t change my life. At the moment I don’t have control of the situation. Will a 70-point advantage be enough? It doesn’t take much to turn the situation around, I’d prefer to win races rather than do calculations. I’m aware, however, that a perfect end to the season would be needed and that this is very difficult”.