With three days remaining (but there are several recoveries to be played) there is not only the duel between City and Liverpool

All open. A bit like in Italy, from the most elitist extreme to that of those who fight for salvation. Even in the Premier League, there are just three days left, theoretically, at the end of the championship. Theoretically, yes, because almost all English teams actually have (at least) one match to catch up. Most of the matches postponed during the season will be played in the next midweek round: many of these could even prove decisive in view of the final standings. From the championship fight to the battle for salvation, anything can still happen in England. Liverpool and City are fighting for the top, three teams compete for the other two places in the Champions League. Equally unpredictable are the race for the cups and also the race to avoid relegation. The season finale promises great emotions: pay attention, above all, to direct clashes … See also Yerry Mina and Everton, a victory to dream of not going down

CITY VS LIVERPOOL – On 10 April, Guardiola and Klopp met in the championship, in a race that was thought to have paved the way for first place for one of the two teams. The 2-2 Etihad Stadium has instead left everything unchanged and, after almost a month, the Citizens continue to have only one point ahead of the Reds. Both Manchester City and Liverpool still have twelve points available: the former will have to contend with Newcastle and West ham, the latter with Tottenham and Southampton. In addition, both have yet to take the field against Aston Villa and Wolves. From the standings to the calendar, the balance is disarming. To make the difference will be the strong nerves and the ability to manage the pressure until the last minute.

FOURTH PLACE – The run-up to the Champions-League area is played within the walls of London: +3 from Arsenal, today there is Tuchel’s Chelsea. Coming soon with Wolves, Leeds, Leicester and Watford, the Blues are on the card confident of maintaining third place in the standings. Much more in the balance is the position of the Gunners, +2 from Conte’s Tottenham, an opponent in the recovery on 12 May. A win in the next midweek round would relaunch Antonio’s Spurs. For Arsenal, in fact, matches with Newcastle and especially Leeds and Everton – in search of heavy points-saving – are scheduled, while Tottenham will have to do with Norwich (already relegated), Burnley (today fourth from bottom) and Liverpool . See also Premier League clubs spend most in January transfers since 2018

RACE TO THE CUPS – With six points clear of West Ham, Manchester United (who have played one more game) are one step away from qualifying for the next Europa League. The Hammers are instead seventh and currently in the Conference area, but with just 3 points more than the Wolves, who also have two matches to recover. However, the reversal remains difficult, taking into account Wolverhampton’s complicated calendar: the next opponents will be Chelsea, City, Liverpool and Norwich…

FIGHT SALVATION – The victory at Chelsea relaunched Everton, which took a fundamental step in escaping from the “red zone”. The Toffees, third to last with 32 points, will play their stay in the Premier League with Leeds and Burnley, who have played one more game and are now at 34. The team coached by Frank Lampard has yet to play against Leicester, Watford, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Looking at the next matches, Burnley – fresh from three consecutive victories – can hope: they will cross Aston Villa twice, then Tottenham and Newcastle. Instead, Leeds are trembling, as they will meet Arsenal and Chelsea in addition to Brighton and Brentford. All open, both at the top and at the bottom of the ranking, to guarantee a great show until the last minute. See also City walks for football fans: past pizzeria Paolo where players on the intercession of Fritz Korbach do not necessarily have a healthy lunch

May 3, 2022 (change May 3, 2022 | 10:08 pm)

