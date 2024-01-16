Carlos Alcaraz made a convincing start to the Australian Open in Melbourne. In his opening match, the 20-year-old Spaniard only had a hard time in the first set against Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who was seventeen years his senior. Alcaraz, the number 2 in the world, won in three sets: 7-6 (5) 6-1 6-2.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
13:58
