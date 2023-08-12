The recently retired Siem de Jong hopes that Ajax will finish above his brother. Former PSV coach Huub Stevens does not see that happening at the moment, while Karim El Ahmadi estimates that ‘his’ Feyenoord will once again extend the title after sixty years. They look ahead to the new football season, divided into five themes. “I think we’re going to see a lot of spectacle.”
John Inan
