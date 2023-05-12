At 9:59 p.m. this Thursday, El Paso time, the United States and Mexico launched a new era in their border relations. It is not always easy to determine the exact moment in which everything changes, but this time it was: at that precise moment, 40 months and two judicial extensions later, Title 42 finally fell, the temporary measure decreed by Donald Trump to stop the advance of the pandemic that allowed the expulsion of migrants to Mexico without due process. In its place, Title 8 will remain in force, with which it operated jointly in these three years and which in practice means a toughening of the conditions to obtain asylum. The norm that now decays profoundly changed the laws of the border during this time. And the prospect of its end has led to the dividing line between the two countries, a line of 3,200 kilometers in length armored these days with 24,000 agents, to one of the greatest crises that are remembered at the rate of the chronic collapse of the living conditions of Venezuela. , Nicaragua or Haiti. Citizens of those places continued to arrive this Thursday on foot, crossing up to seven countries, beset by unspeakable calamities and driven by despair. In recent days, tens of thousands of them (10,400 on Wednesday alone) tried to cross into the United States before it was too late.

Hundreds of migrants wait near the border wall, after crossing the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juárez. Nayeli Cruz

A couple of hours before the most anticipated moment, the US authorities momentarily closed —and then reopened— the three bridges that separate Ciudad Juárez from El Paso, a measure with few precedents. Everything seemed little to avoid a crisis. So when Title 8 was left alone, the invasion that the most extreme voices of the Republican Party had predicted for months did not ensue. Rather to the contrary, at busy Gate 42, located 18 kilometers east of El Paso, the eerie calm of a desert night reigned as the “processing” of migrants who turned themselves over the fence to the police continued. authorities throughout the day. It was a day in which the imminence of the end of Title 42 caused a historical record of “interceptions” to be broken.

On the other side, in Ciudad Juárez, the feeling was rather urgent, like when you feel that if you don’t hurry, the door will be slammed in your face. Jessica, a volunteer for an NGO, told kilometers and kilometers of barbed wire that she had never seen the area so militarized. Dozens of border patrol vans followed one another on the ground and many others from the Texas state police, a detachment sent by its governor, Gregg Abbot, to contain a migratory wave that, despite the overacting of the politician throughout the crisis, It wasn’t the tsunami I was anticipating.

A line of migrants at the gates of the border wall in Ciudad Juárez. Nayeli Cruz

Border Patrol Chief Raúl Ortiz had traveled to El Paso from Washington to personally oversee the smooth transition between the two regulations. In the afternoon, he explained on the US side at the foot of Gate 42 that in the “last 48 hours” “up to 2,500 people” had gathered from the other side, between the Rio Grande and the six-meter-high fence that it separates them from the dream of a better life, a piece of dusty ground where the sun falls mercilessly. It is already US territory, although in practice it is no man’s land. “We estimate that there are about 1,000 right now, and we are working to process and transport those migrants, prioritizing the most vulnerable groups, and in the safest and most efficient way that we can. We count on continuing this process in the next 24 hours,” he added. Ortiz added another figure: migrants in custody along the entire border are 27,000.

So the evacuation of the last of Title 42, which during its empire allowed 2.6 million hot expulsions, was still going on at 9:59 p.m. Single men and women and families with small children who waved from the windows, boarded white buses and unmarked vans that took them to the centers where they will be interrogated by immigration agents to decide on their future. In places like Yuma, a city on the border between Arizona and California, migrants received the good news that the Customs and Border Protection Service (ICE) plans to release 140 people from the centers this Friday to avoid overcrowding. They will go out on the condition that they resubmit within 60 days.

It is an example of the extraordinary measures that federal, state and local authorities have been taking to prevent the big moment from arriving without its homework done. It is difficult to exaggerate how much President Joe Biden has at stake on this issue, which will be key during the 2024 presidential campaign, in which he is running for re-election. It is, without a doubt, one of his weakest flanks in the face of attacks from the Republicans, who paint an apocalyptic picture under his management. A mess that is allowing, they say, the entry into the country of criminals en masse, as well as tons of fentanyl, an extremely lethal drug.

The official mantra, repeated over and over again by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (and also by agents on the ground) is that the end of Title 42 does not mean that the border is “open.” On Thursday, Mayorkas ventured, yes, that “difficult days and weeks” are coming. Biden, for his part, went a little further, admitting that the situation could become “chaotic at the southern border.” Everything will depend on whether the migrants listen to the Secretary of Homeland Security, who on Wednesday urged them not to risk their lives to reach the United States, or give credit to the call effect of those who, a paradoxical amalgamation of Republicans and human traffickers, They want you to believe that the divide will be more porous than ever starting this Friday.

A feeling similar to the one that Mayorkas exhorts was the one that was perceived 1,200 kilometers from El Paso. Between the holes in the wall that separates Tijuana from San Diego, a delivery food delivery man served pizzas and nachos to the migrants gathered there. They numbered about 300 in a small camp that began to form when the Biden Administration announced the imminent change in the rules and this Thursday was the only sign of the effects of the end of Title 42. “Nothing has changed for them because they are fine informed,” said the director of the Embajadores de Jesús center, Gustavo Banda, who was housing 1,670 migrants on Thursday who, like thousands of others in the veteran border city, are waiting to get an appointment on the CBP One mobile application, which will allow them to start the process. asylum process. Angie Manzanares is one of them. This 25-year-old Colombian is determined “not to do things the hard way.” “Why would I risk my son and my own life, to try to get through the hard way? I earn a deportation and not here, but back to Colombia, ”she said.

Migrants sheltered by the Border Patrol in a makeshift camp between the two walls that divide Tijuana from San Diego.

Gladys Serrano

Title 8 is a proven law, as it allowed the Barack Obama Administration to deport more than three million immigrants in eight years. It obliges those who want to request asylum and can demonstrate that they have reasons to do so (because they are victims of political persecution, harassment of violence or because their lives are in danger in their countries of origin) to request it through the aforementioned mobile application. from any of the countries of your journey. If they arrive in the United States without having met this requirement, they will end up deported. The same, if they are stopped trying to pass irregularly.

Unlike the Title 42 rules, which provided for quick removals but without legal consequences, these deportations allow those to be returned to remain on US soil, but carry consequences as serious as a ban on re-entry for at least five years. . Those caught trying to do it again in that time face prison terms in the United States.

A family advances through the Rio Grande. Nayeli Cruz

As of this Friday, the returns will be “immediate”, Mayorkas promised, and heading to the countries of origin whenever possible. This is not the case of the citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti or Nicaragua, with whom there are no diplomatic relations, and for whom the Biden government has agreed with that of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to remain in Mexico. The US authorities chartered two planes with expelled migrants to Honduras and Guatemala from the El Paso airport between Wednesday and Thursday.

The last Title 42 arrivals in the Texan city did so with the hope that they would be allowed to stay in the country, or that if they were expelled, that expulsion would at least not be a deportation that would be recorded in their records. In recent days, hundreds of people who crossed illegally and slept on the streets of the city center have agreed to turn themselves in. Some were expelled, but many of them received papers that allow them to travel freely around the country. Those who have not already undertaken these trips, heading to cities like Denver, where they trust the benevolence of local authorities, or New York or Orlando, in search of family and friends, wandered this Thursday morning through the streets surrounding the Church of the Sacred Heart, in which up to 2,500 of them came to live, asking for help to buy tickets.

A migrant uses the application of the Government of the United States, while waiting for the end of title 42 in Tijuana. Gladys Serrano

At about 5:00 p.m., in Ciudad Juárez, at gate 42, nine Venezuelans arrived too late. The agents closed the access and invited them to try it at gate 46, a 40-minute walk further east. The group discussed whether they should follow the path or beg there for the gate to be opened. “It’s now or never,” said another to encourage them to follow the path. So they did, under the sun of the Chihuahuan desert. It was the process that had taken place in the morning when they bolted access number 40, already overflowing early in the morning.

