The Supreme Court of the United States ordered this Tuesday the Government of President Joe Biden keep Title 42 in effect in a precautionary mannerthe health regulation approved by the previous administration during the pandemic that allows the immediate expulsion of migrants at the border.

(Also: US: What’s next after Supreme Court decision to uphold Title 42?)

The border between Mexico and the United States it has been filled with migrants who expected a different result and a decision that gave them hope to be able to resolve their immigration situation.

Since it went into effect in 2020, Title 42 has allowed nearly 2.5 million removals at the border, according to data from the International Rescue Committee.

After the decision, approximately 22,000 migrants who were waiting for a positive decision to resolve their immigration status, now they are out in the open on the US-Mexico border.

Those who dare to cross will risk immediate deportation.

(Also read: Thousands of migrants wait in shelters for the lifting of Title 42)

According to CNN reports, in Tijuana there are approximately 9,000 migrants, while in Reinosa there are 8,000, and in Matamoros there are 5,000, who now live in makeshift shelters that hardly protect them from the cold with temperatures that are below zero degrees Celsius.

Title 42: Chaos at the border after the Court’s decision Photo: Herika Martinez / AFP

“The situation is chaotic”Glady Edith Cañas, leader of an organization that helps migrants in Matamoros, told CNN.

Cañas maintains that the collective stress level of migrants in the camp is very high and that, even, many of them were waiting at the entrance on Tuesday for the lifting of Title 42. But to their surprise, the Supreme Court decided otherwise. “The migrants are desperate,” the woman declared.

The border city of El Paso, in Texas, has become one of the main arrival epicenters for migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

(Keep reading: Biden does not trust the US secret service, according to recent book)

And it is that The Court’s decision does not prevent migrants from risk to cross and run the risk of being expelled. Their stay in transit places and on the streets of Mexico also poses a risk to their lives.

Desperate at the prospect of staying in Mexico indefinitely, where they face extortion and threats from cartels, many migrants decide to take the risk and cross the border.

Step, despite the decision to maintain Title 42, it is preparing for a massive arrival of migrants. Deputy city manager Mario D’Agostino said Tuesday that about 1,000 beds have been allocated at the El Paso convention center.

Likewise, CNN reports that two vacant schools, hotels, churches and non-profit organizations also house immigrants.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies