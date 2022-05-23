Louisiana, USA.- A court ruling executed by Robert Summerhays, a federal judge for the district of Louisiana, temporarily blocked the end of Title 42. A health restriction imposed by Donald Trump during the pandemic to stop applications for political asylum in the US that Joe Biden was determined to conclude.

Summerhays argued that the Biden administration failed to follow proper procedures to end Title 42 and stressed that the current administration can request to act in a contingency condition, but that does not mean that the mandate is over.

As of the implementation of the measure taken due to COVID-19 during the Donald Trump government, in March 2020, on 1.9 million occasionsUSA has expelled migrants seeking political asylum.

In April of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a measure of these characteristics was no longer required as the large-scale distribution of the vaccines helped contain the wave of infections. The US health agency gave the order to the border authorities to end the measure on May 23.

With this resolution, the Biden administration takes a judicial setback that prevents him from concluding with the controversial sanitary measure of his predecessor.