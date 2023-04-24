The Battle of Mass

The chances of success are extremely low, but Felipe Massa doesn’t seem to want to give up: the former Brazilian driver is really trying to explore all the options available to him to try to re-discuss, on a legal level, the validity of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix – the one stained by the scandal of Crashgate – and consequently to understand if there are legal details to try to question the assignment of the 2008 world titleconquered that season by Lewis Hamilton with a single point margin over the then standard bearer of Ferrari.

Ecclestone’s words

As reported by the British site Autosport. com Massa has put together a team of lawyers with the aim of studying the concretely feasible steps to address the issue, which arose from the statements made recently by then F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. In fact, the English manager admitted that both he and FIA president Max Mosley – who died in 2021 – had already been aware of the irregular behavior from which Fernando Alonso’s victory in the first race in history held on the Marina street circuit had sprung up since 2008. Bay.

We move in private

The first advice given by the lawyers to Massa would have been to stop discussing the matter in public. This means that Massa will no longer make public statements about the next steps he will take on a legal level. Specifically, the chances of any kind of judicial intervention on the outcome of the Singapore tender appear almost nil. The cancellation of a race following an irregularity committed by a single team is in fact an event that has never occurred in the history of F1.

Reassignment almost impossible

Furthermore, the fact that justice is being sought 15 years after the contested events certainly does not favor any attempt at a sporting review of the events. The situation could instead change, at least at the level of hypotheses, if Massa were to look for a sort of ‘economic compensation’ for the damage received due to the events of the Singapore GP. In this case perhaps there could be some greater opening for the 41-year-old native of São Paulo. But this second option would go beyond any intervention on the sporting result by now acquired.