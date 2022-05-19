Asti – A portrait depicting a gentleman with lwith a red beard and a black cap, made according to Renaissance techniques and attributed to Tiziano Vercellio, among the greatest artistic exponents of that period. A painting worth about 3 million euros that was thought to be lost, found in the Asti area by the carabinieri and now ready to return to the disposal of the Italian state.

The work, which will be officially returned this afternoon, May 19 in Turin, was illegally exported to Switzerland in the early years. Two-thousand. Two Swiss citizens were investigated, the first for receiving stolen goods and the other for violating the lawl code on the protection of artistic heritage, but the offenses are now prescribed.

Despite this, the Turin prosecutor Giovanni Caspani requested and obtained from the investigating judge Maria Francesca Abenavoli the confiscation of the work, which the military took over. in 2020 following an inspection in a restoration laboratory in the Asti area. One of the two Swiss explained that he had boughtor the framework in 2004 from his compatriot, but the version of the facts does not convince the investigators.

The restitution ceremony will be held at Palazzo Chiablese, in the presence of Roberto Riccardicommander of the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and the Architect Luisa Papotti, I knowprinting office for the Metropolitan City of Turin.