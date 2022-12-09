In his statements, the coach of the samba team said: “I am proud of the performance of my team players. I understand the pain and criticism regarding my choices. It was not only me who lost, the entire team lost.”

Tite added: “We tried and created chances. I understand I’m the most responsible not to be a hypocrite, but we are all responsible, there are no heroes or villains. It’s football, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, on a ball that turns, it can happen. But I respect the result.” “

And the Brazil coach continued, “This is the end of my era at the helm of the Brazilian national team. I already said it a year and a half ago, and I stick to my word, and there is no drama about it. There are many great professionals who can replace me.”

Tite concluded his remarks by saying: “What do I leave behind after six years? Time will answer that question. I’m not going to evaluate tonight, especially after losing on penalties, I can’t do that, I’ll let you do that.”

And about choosing Neymar in fifth place in the penalty shootout series? “If the fifth kick on goal is decisive, there will be more pressure, and it takes the player who is most mentally prepared to take the last penalty,” said Tite.