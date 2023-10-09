The former Brazilian coach tite He is the new coach of Flamengo, replacing the Argentine Jorge Sampaoliwho left almost two weeks ago after losing the local cup, announced this Monday a senior manager of the popular Rio de Janeiro club, protagonist of a disappointing season.

“Flamengo is very happy with their choice, with their acceptance,” said Marcos Braz, vice president of Football at ‘Fla’, in an interview with the Globo Esporte portal.

Braz assured that the coach will appear on Tuesday morning at the club’s training headquarters. According to local media, his contract will last until December 2024 and the club will make the official announcement shortly.

The commander of the ‘Seleção’ in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups broke a promise made to his family to take over the command of Brazil’s most popular club, which has failed to win six competitions this year.

Adenor Leonardo Bachi, 62, left the technical direction of the five-time world champions after the elimination against Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, the same phase in which they lost against Belgium in Russia-2018. He then promised his family that he would not manage any Brazilian club during 2023 to spend time with them. “I need to breathe. I know how incredible (it is to direct), but also the pressure behind it,” he said at the end of 2022.

He may have broken his word, seduced by what it means to train ‘Fla’ for the first time, even in the midst of a crisis. The Rio club owns the most expensive payroll in Latin America (valued at 160.7 million euros by the specialized portal Transfermarkt), has a gigantic fan base of more than 40 million fans and usually has great chances of fighting for titles.

The chance to increase their record, however, seems difficult in the remainder of 2023, since the Cariocas are in fifth place in the Brasileirao, with 44 points in 26 games. They are eleven units behind the leader Botafogo with 12 games left and outside the qualifying zone for the group stage of the Libertadores 2024.

Irregularity in the league and defeats in other tournaments sealed the fate of Sampaoli, whose departure was announced on September 28 after five months in office, also plagued by internal problems.

Under the command of the Argentine, the red and black lost the option of defending the title in the Libertadores, falling in the round of 16 against the Paraguayan Olimpia in August, and the final of the Copa do Brasil against Sao Paulo on September 24. Those two blows added to the setbacks accumulated during the management of Vítor Pereira, fired in April after falling in the semifinals of the Club World Cup and settling for runners-up in the Brazilian Super Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Carioca Championship.

Between the Portuguese and the Argentine, they could not win any of the six tournaments in contention and the star of the Brasileirao, the only remaining competition, is not close to a club that hoped to gorge itself with conquests at the beginning of the season. If he goes blank in 2023, it will be the first time since 2018 that ‘Mengão’ has not won a title.

Reunions and disagreements

Pereira and Sampaoli, according to local media, had problems managing the locker room, made up of men with international experience such as Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, David Luiz, Filipe Luís, Bruno Henrique, Gerson or the Uruguayan Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Tite is known for his good team management, apart from having won all the trophies within the reach of a Brazilian club coach. When he commanded the ‘Seleção’ he called up several of his future players, although he caused controversy in the ‘torcida’ of Flamengo for not calling Gabigol for Qatar-2022. The pressure around ‘Fla’ is not the only thing that Tite will have to face, recognized for his almost priestly speech and often tangled answers.

His arrival to the Rio team is considered an affront to the Corinthians fans, where he was immortalized by winning unprecedented trophies for the São Paulo team: the Libertadores and the 2012 Club World Cup, the last one won by a South American team. ‘Timão’, the second most popular team in Brazil, sought him insistently to direct it this season, according to local media.

