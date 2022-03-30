The coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite, said that his team exceeded expectations in the 4-0 rout over Bolivia on Tuesday night (29), for the 18th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup ( Qatar), in a match played at the 3,600 meters in La Paz.

That good night hug! Today is the day to sleep happy with the victory of #Brazilian Team Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/MaHkkB9lk8 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 30, 2022

“Yea [superou] any expectations that could be placed on this performance, in terms of qualitative and quantitative analysis. We came here with so many adversities and to make such an elastic score, with an important number of submissions, maintaining level and alternating without losing the model”, declared the commander of Brazil at a press conference after the match.

Who also highlighted Brazil’s performance at the altitude of La Paz was striker Richarlison, scorer of two goals. “Very difficult game here at altitude. The teacher set up a tactic with which the team played very well. Congratulations are all. It was worth the effort. We continue in search of all the victories ”, he said in a message posted on the social networks of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Time to listen to the night’s gunner. It’s Pigeon, there’s no way! ️ pic.twitter.com/G1mmLTnShN — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 30, 2022

Cup Group Draw

After the last round of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup, attention turns to the draw for the World Cup Groups, which is scheduled to be held next Friday (1), starting at 1:00 p.m. Brasília), in Doha (Qatar).

See here the table of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.

