Rodrygo is on the Brazilian list for the debut of the canarinha in the South American qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022, next October 9 and 13 against Bolivia and Peru, respectively.

In a telematic press conference this Friday afternoon, the Brazilian coach, Tite, praised the progression and maturity of the young Real Madrid footballer and explained why he decided to call him.

“Rodrygo has such quality that, when you see him, you get the impression that playing football is something easy. Because he has a highly developed technique. He is very fine and is a talent that has been developed for many years in the Brazilian youth teams. And that he is conquering his space within Real Madrid “, said the coach.

“When Real Madrid was playing the most important game of the season, against Manchester City, away from home, Zidane started him. That says a lot about what you think of him. Opportunities arise. It’s like that, “Tite explained.

“Rodrygo makes the field wider, opens the spaces, creates holes for his teammates. He is a modern and versatile player, who provides more alternatives for the coaching staff. In Santos he played on both wings, in Real Madrid he has joined on the right and has been developing very well, mainly in the one-on-one, where he is very strong, “added the coach about Rodrygo’s tactical work and the role that will have in the canarinha.