Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/10/2023 – 22:52

Flamengo officially presented, on the afternoon of this Monday (16), its third coach of the season: Adenor Leonardo Bachi, Tite. The commander of the Brazilian team in the Qatar Cup (2022) assumes the position that in 2023 was already occupied by the Portuguese Vitor Pereira and the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli.

Despite only having spoken to the press this Monday, the coach, who signed a contract with Rubro-Negro until the end of 2024, already started working on his new team last Tuesday (10). “This time spent here, at Data Fifa, allowed for more human knowledge, between the employees and the athletes, three of them via videoconference. Next, we have already implemented, very quickly, the offensive and defensive phases of set pieces”.

When asked what motivated him to return to work for a team in Brazil this year, Tite stated that the challenge of taking over a team with a mass fan base like Flamengo, with a great structure and a talented group of players was determinant: “The fans, the structure, the group [de jogadores] that plays openly. I didn’t want to come [treinar] now, but there is a need, a professional challenge. [O Rio de Janeiro é um] state in which I have never worked. All of this motivates me.”