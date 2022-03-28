The coach of the Brazilian soccer team, Adenor Leonardo Bachi “Tite”denied this Monday the information that circulated in local media about his possible arrival at English Arsenal, after his participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“About the information given during the broadcast of the Globo network, my feeling is very sad. and I get sad because information is passed on to the public that is a lie,” Tite said at a press conference prior to the last game of the South American tie against Bolivia.

The clarification

“I tell people who identify with me to be calm, because Tite has a personal attitude that values ​​his professional activity and knows of the responsibility with the Brazilian team,” he asserted.



On Thursday, during the television broadcast of the match in which Brazil defeated Chile 4-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Information circulated that the coach already had an approach with representatives of the London club.

“I apologize to Arsenal, but that information did not come from us and there is absolutely nothing. In a time of such great ‘fake news’ (fake news) information that is not true saddens me and I hope that it will be corrected, because retracting enlarges “, he pointed out.

“My family can rest easy because I have dignity and great respect for the Brazilian team,” pointed out. On the other hand, when asked if the presidential elections in October in Brazil, which will be held in a polarized context, could affect the final stretch of preparation for the World Cup, Tite stated that this is an aspect that the CBF will monitor. .

“I know that the football aspect is somehow linked and inserted in the social and political context as well, but that institutional aspect is with the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation),” he commented.

EFE