(Reuters) – Brazil coach Tite will rotate his squad for Qatar’s final Group G match at the World Cup on Friday against Cameroon to keep most of his key players fresh for a last-16 tie finals on Monday if they finish top of their bracket.

With his place in the next stage already assured after two victories, Tite made nine changes to the team that beat Switzerland 1-0, keeping only defender Eder Militão and midfielder Fred.

Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper André Onana, who has been dropped for disciplinary reasons. Devis Epassy takes his place.

Brazil will top the group with a draw or a win. If they lose and Switzerland beat Serbia, first place will be decided on goal difference.

The Swiss are in second place with three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon, and qualify with a victory.

Serbia and Cameroon need to win to have any chance of progressing and if they are both successful then second place will be decided on goal difference.

See below the lineups of Cameroon and Brazil.

Cameroon: Devis Epassy, ​​Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (c), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu

Brazil: Ederson, Daniel Alves (c), Eder Militão, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony

