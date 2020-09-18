Brazil gave its list of summoned for the first two days of the South American qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and called Rodrygo. The canarinha will face Bolívia and Peru, on October 9 and 13, in São Paulo and Lima, respectively. Vinicius Jr and Militão, who had already been called by Tite, are not on the list. Casemiro, Coutinho, Felipe and Lodi are the other LaLiga representatives on the team.

In the midst of the health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic that remains uncontrolled in Brazil and has already killed some 135,000 people in the country, the Brazilian coach, Tite, presented the list on the website of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and will attend the press in a telematic press conference later.

For his forward, in addition to Rodrygo, Tite will take the fixed – Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Firmino – in addition to Richarlison, Everton, increasingly one of his favorite players, and Everton, recently signed by Jorge Jesus’ Benfica, named best player of the Copa América 2019, when he replaced Neymar (injured) and helped Brazil win the title in front of his fans.

Both Rodrygo and Vinicius have already been called up by Tite for official matches of the senior team. Rodrygo was in the last two friendlies that Brazil played, in November last year, against Argentina and South Korea, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Vinicius was called up twice in 2019, although he could only be in his second call, in the US, against Colombia and Peru in September, because he was injured before the March 2019 friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic.

In his visit to Diario AS in February, Tite praised a lot at young boys stars of Real Madrid and explained why he called both of them on previous lists. “Vinicius and Rodrygo are players who are going through a stage of maturation and development. They are very young footballers with different characteristics. Rodrygo is essentially technical and intelligent. Finest. Vinicíus is a band player, more than individual plays and less of combination, a dribbler. Very high speed. More wild“, defined Tite.

The dates of the first two rounds of the qualifying rounds were confirmed by FIFA and CONMEBOL last Tuesday. Faced with pressure from the ECA to postpone the next two dates of the South American qualification, in October and November, as was done in CONCACAF, and the rumors that European clubs could refuse to let their players travel to the countries South Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino affirmed that the planned schedule is being maintained and that FIFA “will enforce the regulations that oblige the clubs to release the players in favor of their respective national teams.”

The list of summoned from Brazil for Bolivia and Peru.

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenses:

Alex Telles (Porto)

Danilo (Juventus)

Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid)

Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)

Felipe (Atlético de Madrid)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Gabriel Merino (Palmeiras)

Midfielders:

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon)

Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Coutinho (Barcelona)

Forwards:

Neymar (PSG)

Everton (Benfica)

Richarlison (Everton)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid).