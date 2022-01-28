Ecuador and Brazil They tied this Thursday 1-1 in the Ecuadorian capital for the fifteenth date of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, in a match in which the VAR and the central judge were protagonists.

(You may be interested: Ecuador draws with Brazil in a game full of controversy)

Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán received much criticism. Both selected felt harmed by his performance. Several times he had to retract his decisions after the VAR call.

Tite’s attack

Wílmar Roldán looks at the VAR.

For Tite, DT of Brazil, Roldán should not have been selected for this match due to his Colombian status.

(Also read: Flying kick by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper leaves Cunha terribly injured)

“If you are playing qualifying rounds where Brazil is first, Argentina is second, Ecuador is third and Colombia is fourth. He is a very good referee, but today he was bad. A fourth-placed match cannot come to referee a third-place match.”

“There is a little lack of sensitivity in the designation… It is a lot of pressure. We can interpret that. It exerts unnecessary pressure. He is good, but the environment is one of a lot of pressure, a million stresses,” said the Brazilian coach.

Roldán tried to use his experience and career to decide on actions that were clear to him and he did not hesitate to punish or point out fouls, but the VAR led him to change his decisions, especially towards the end of the game, avoiding expulsion on two occasions of the Brazilian goalkeeper.

SPORTS