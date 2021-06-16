The second season of Titans left many loose ends, so Netflix decided to renew the series with a third installment and, in this way, clear the doubts of the viewers.

Although it is not yet known exactly when the fiction will come to HBO Max, recent material leaked on social networks shows the protagonists in action and the new costume of Raven.

Blackfire in the third season of Titans. Photo: Dewucme

Raven in her new outfit for Titans 3. Photo: Dewucme

Also, a video shared on Twitter showed something that has surprised fans: the meeting between Beast Boy, Raven and Donna troy. It should be noted that this last character had not yet been officially confirmed to be part of the fiction.

However, due to other posts by Boris Mojsovski, the cinematographer of Titans 3, it was announced that Troy will be played by actress Conor Leslie.

What will happen in the third season of Titans?

Regarding the plot, it is known that the team will travel to Gotham and will tour Arkham Asylum, where you will meet Scarecrow.

In addition, they will have to face the threat that is Blackfire. All of this will take place as Jason Todd transforms into Red Hood while Barbara Gordon and Tim Drake go into action.

Where can Titans 3 be seen in Latin America?

In Latin America, the two seasons of Titans are in the Netflix catalog, but since HBO Max is the new home of the series in the United States and this streaming platform will be available in the region from June 2021, it is not yet confirmed where the new adventures of Nightwing and company will be released in Latin American countries.