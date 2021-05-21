The second season of Titans premiered on Netflix and thousands of subscribers to the streaming service thanked the platform for placing it in the catalog.

Titans 2 had moments of greatness, such as the introduction of Superboy and Jericho, but it also had weak moments, which were criticized by the followers of the series and the specialized press.

Despite everything, the third season will premiere and already has a month of release, although it does not yet have an exact date: August 2021.

As of yet, there is no official synopsis for The Titans. HBO representatives indicated that the new episodes will be dark, funny and with moments of action.

What will happen in the third season of Titans?

Filming for the third installment is still taking place in Canada. Regarding the plot, it is known that the team will travel to Gotham, and they will take a tour of Arkham Asylum where they will meet Scarecrow.

They will also have to face the threat that is Blackfire. All of this will take place as Jason Todd transforms into Red Hood while Barbara Gordon and Tim Drake go into action.

Where can Titans 3 be seen in Latin America?

In Latin America, the two seasons of Titans are in the Netflix catalog, but since HBO Max is the new home of the series in the United States and this streaming platform will be available in the region from June 2021, it is not yet confirmed where it will be. will premiere the new adventures of Nightwing and company in Latin American countries.