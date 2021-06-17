“This is Gotham. The city spawns a special class of criminals. People die here. People like us”. This is the premise under which the new preview for the third season of Titans, which, by the way, will be part of the original HBO Max titles.

The first three episodes of the fiction will be available, at least in the United States, from August 12. Also, it is known that the rest of the episodes will air weekly until October 21.

As the description of the clip indicates, the third installment of the series will show us the heroes of Gotham City in sinuous circumstances that will lead them to reunite with old friends, while facing new threats.

On the other hand, Deadline confirmed that the cast will consist of Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch and Vincent Kartheiser. In addition, the addition of Jay Lycurgo in the role of Tim Drake was reported.

How to see Titans in Latin America?

For now, the first two seasons of Titans are available on Netflix. However, it is not yet known if the third installment will arrive direct to HBO Max once the service is launched in the region.

When will HBO Max arrive in Peru?

As it has transpired, HBO Max will be available from June 29 of this year in 39 Latin American countries, in which Peru is included.

HBO Max – prices in Peru

Standard plan: S / 29.90 soles per month

Four device options: mobile, computer, television and tablet

Access from three devices at the same time

Configuration of up to five profiles.

Content download.

Playback in HD and 4K resolution.

Mobile plan: S / 19.90 per month

Two device options: mobile and tablet

Standard playback, adjusted to the characteristics of the device

Content download

Limited access to a single device.