Titans confirmed in late 2019 that it would have a third season; however, this would be launched through the HBO Max.

With this announcement, the appearance of Barbara gordon It seemed inevitable, although the version that they will show in the series will be very different from what everyone expected.

It seems that those in charge of the production of Titans They already have the perfect person for the role, and as a vote of support for inclusion, they cast an actress with a disability.

The appearance of Barbara gordon is already confirmed for the third season of Titansbut instead of seeing her tearing up criminals like Batwoman, they will show us the dangers of facing crime.

In accordance with Varietywill be the actress Savannah welch who will play this DC heroine, whom we will see in a wheelchair after Joker leave her with a disability.

If Savannah’s name doesn’t sound familiar to you, just remember the role she played in the series ‘Six’, where he gave life to a soldier who suffered an amputation.

An example of overcoming.

This actress has a disability in real life, since in 2016 she suffered an accident that left her without a leg; however, he has come out ahead and has roles in important jobs.

Details about his role as Barbara gordon in Titans they are still very rare, so we cannot see under what circumstances he will appear in the series.

After looking at his previous works, we can say that Savannah It has everything to give the character a unique touch, but we can see it in action until mid-2021.

Titans has generated mixed opinions among DC fans, so we’ll see if they can please them with this new season.

