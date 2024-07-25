TItanes increased its dominant streak in Colombian professional basketball, by winning this Wednesday its ninth title in ten editions. It defeated Toros del Valle at the Elías Chegwin Coliseum in Barranquilla.

The quintet from Valle del Cauca fought until the end to force a fifth game, but their efforts were not enough and those led by Tomás Díaz, once again, threw a party at home, winning 77-76.

The only team that has been able to stop the enormous dominance of Titanes, a team founded in 2018, was Caribbean Storm, who were crowned champions in the first half of 2023 by eliminating the Barranquilla team in the semi-finals.

In the final match for the title, Titanes had to work hard to get the win. Toros finished the first quarter up by two points (17-19) and in the third they were up by four.

The support of the crowd and the good work of Ernesto Ogilvie, the top scorer of the match with 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists, allowed Titanes to find the peace of mind to win a new crown.

Hansel Atencia also stood out in the final match, with 13 points, 3 rebounds and five assists, and Josimar Ayarza, who scored 15 points.

Titans’ campaign towards the title

Titanes was the second best team in the group stage, behind Caribbean Storm, with a record of 20 wins and 8 losses, and that allowed them to advance directly to the semifinals, where they beat Motilones del Norte in five games.

Then, the Barranquilla team imposed conditions in the first game of the final in Cali (90-94) and knew how to assimilate the defeat on Sunday at the Evangelista Mora (89-72). Afterwards, they became strong at home and are once again the great dominators of Colombian basketball.

