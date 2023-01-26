Walter Hamada has left its place in theDC Extended Universe and slowly James Gunn And Peter Safran are starting to create the right conditions to give new light to this cinematic reality. After the name change from DC Films to DC Studios now it’s time to make room for new content by deleting the superfluous ones from the previous universe and this time they are titans And Doom Patrol to abandon us.

After announcing that all the films up to now part of the DC Extended Universe are no longer canonical and having left behind a large part of the cast that we used to see interpreting our favorite superheroes, it was foreseeable that not too late it would also be the turn of the ongoing TV series. Titans and Doom Patrol will not leave any gaps, however, both series were about to expand with a fourth season and it was done so that this concludes the storyline of both products.

With the already occurred deletion of Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi And Stargirl we can clearly state that also for theArrowverse the end has come but, thanks to the new direction of The CW Networkwe will also see a conclusion for him, told in a short ninth season of The Flash. DC Studios seems to have very clear plans for the future of superheroes on the big screen A.D and, like all dedicated fans, we can’t wait to see what they’ll show us.