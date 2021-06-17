DC Universe has long announced that the series Titans will be renewed for one third season, the release of which was scheduled for autumn 2020, then postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic, which caused several delays in production.

This season will be broadcast on HBO Max, which has acquired the rights and will be able to air all the series of the DC Universe. After confirming the exit for the August 12, 2021, was released on first trailer by Titans 3. Several characters are shown in the video, and there is a reference to the well-known comic story A Death in the Family.

At the beginning of the trailer is present Jason Todd, interpreted by Curran Walters, who discovers the body of a security man in an abandoned playground. The face is distorted into an eerie smile, and a sinister laugh is heard in the background.

It also appears in the presentation video Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen, known for playing, among other roles, Jorah Mormont in game of Thrones), looking at a bloody crowbar on the floor of the house. A few seconds earlier, in a scene set in the same decaying playground, a man had been seen clutching the weapon and knocking it down on a defenseless body at his feet.

Could this be Jason’s death scene? After the season finale we know that Blackfire, played by Damaris Lewis, is coming, and Starfire (Anna Diop) is getting a new costume to face her sister.

Also, the Batfamily is expanding with the arrival of Tim Drake is Barbara Gordon, played by Jay Lycurgo and Savannah Welch. In the trailer you can also see a frame of Red Hood and, given his presence combined with that of Bruce Wayne, it is safe to assume that he will also appear Joker? Could the latter have killed Jason? In Italy, Titans 3 should arrive on Netflix, but a precise date has not yet been announced, so we just have to console ourselves with the trailer.