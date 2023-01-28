Nautischeinstrumente Mühle-Glashütte is not only closely linked to the company name because of seafaring. More than 20 years ago, the Saxons entered into a cooperation with the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked Persons (DGzRS) and have been supporting the society financially ever since, which is financed exclusively from private donations. A development partnership was also established. Some captains of the rescue cruisers, also referred to as foremen, defined their expectations of a perfect service watch and accompanied the developers at Mühle during their work.

The result was a robust instrument watch made of stainless steel that is watertight up to 100 bar. The screw-down crown and a four-millimeter-thick sapphire glass contribute to this. The rounded case and the smooth transition from case to strap are characteristic. This reduces the risk of getting stuck somewhere during an operation. A strongly contrasting dial, large indices and hands coated with luminous material ensure good legibility even under difficult conditions. In 2002, the first SAR Rescue-Timer was handed over to a foreman, since then all captains of rescue cruisers have worn it.

Dial completely coated with luminous material

Company boss Thilo Mühle describes this watch as the icon of the company. This is supported by the fact that the rescue timer has been built almost unchanged since then. At a cost price of 1950 euros with a rubber strap, the classic is still part of the Mühle collection and has been refined over the past 20 years. For example, with the rescue timer Lumen, which has a white dial completely coated with luminous material. There were also numerous limited special models in different case variants, some with black-coated stainless steel, some in bronze and most recently in pink gold.

Interested parties need a little patience

But now there is a real addition. It’s called the Mission Timer, comes in a 43-millimeter case and costs 2900 euros. The mission timer measures just one millimeter more than the rescue timer, but looks significantly larger due to the large face display. At 13 millimeters high, it is also half a millimeter flatter, and the case shape is a little more curved. The changed proportions make the new one look more elegant on the arm than its classic role model. Above all, however, it has also become significantly lighter through the use of titanium as the material for the case and clasp, which is beneficial for wearing comfort, especially if you also want to wear the watch during sports.

The drive is the Sellita SW 400-1 caliber, Mühle version. The has the in-house woodpecker neck regulation, the Mühle rotor and a large date disc, so that the date magnifier, which is usual with the Rescue-Timer, seemed superfluous. Interested parties may need a little patience, the manufacturer’s website indicates a waiting period of 16 to 18 weeks. However, well-stocked specialist dealers may be able to help more quickly.