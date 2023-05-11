As a young researcher, the Swedish founder of modern titanium dental implants, Per-Ingvar Brånemark, had little interest in implants, nor in titanium. His discovery, which saved millions of people from the hassle and pain of ill-fitting dentures, was accidental.

In the 1950s, Brånemark and colleagues investigated the role of blood circulation through the smallest vessels in bone tissue. To do this, they mounted titanium measuring devices on the bones in the legs of rabbits. When the investigation was completed, they wanted to remove the measuring devices. To their surprise, it didn’t work. The titanium turned out to be fused to the bone.

The researchers then recruited twenty students who had a similar device made of titanium mounted in their arm. The bodies of these test subjects did not repel the titanium either. That piqued Brånemark’s interest. Together with dentists, doctors, biologists, materials scientists and engineers, he researched and designed titanium implants that fuse with living bone tissue.

Deformed jaw

In the mid-1960s, this led to the placement of the first four titanium dental implants on the Swede Gösta Larsson, who was missing teeth due to a deformed jaw. The implants functioned for the rest of Larsson’s life, until his death in 2006. Meanwhile, titanium, which is non-toxic and rarely causes allergic reactions, has helped millions with dental implants, artificial hips and other prostheses.

The silver-grey metal titanium has been discovered twice. In 1791 by the English geologist William Gregor in the mineral ilmenite and in 1795 by the German chemist Martin Heinrich Klaproth – who did not know about Gregor’s discovery – in rutile ore. Klaproth named it titanium, after the titans of Greek mythology.

The metal is not rare, 0.57 percent of the earth’s crust consists of it. That is more than, for example, sulfur or copper. Yet pure titanium was not first produced until more than a century after its discovery. Purifying it is a complicated chemical process. That makes titanium expensive. Yet it is popular.

Golf clubs and racing bikes

Titanium is as strong as steel, but 40 percent lighter. Titanium alloys are also corrosion resistant and can withstand extreme temperatures and salt water. That is why it is used in aerospace and for sporting goods, such as golf clubs and racing bicycles.

A famous application of titanium is the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, which is covered in thousands of scale-shaped titanium plates that make the building sparkle and reflect the color palette of the sky.

But all those applications are small beer compared to the most commonly used titanium compound: titanium dioxide. 95 percent of the titanium ore mined becomes titanium oxide. This white powder is used as a pigment in paint, ink and plastic, among other things. Titanium white is brighter than lead white and much less toxic. That makes it suitable for whitening chewing gum and toothpaste, for example. Because titanium dioxide is particularly good at blocking light, it is also used in sunscreen. So the titan element is – perhaps without you knowing it – something commonplace that you can find in and on your body.