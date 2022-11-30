“I’m king of the world”. Who does not know this mythical phrase from the cinema? Surely more than one remembers the moment in which the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio shouts these words in one of the most famous and recognized films of all time. Next December 17 will be the 25th anniversary of the premiere in the United States of one of the most awarded and viewed films in the history of cinema: ‘Titanic’.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, the protagonists of Titanic, catapulted their career thanks to this film directed by James Cameron. For those who have not yet seen this film and only know the tragic end of the best-known ocean liner in history, you have another opportunity to see it in the cinema. The film won 11 awards at the Oscars, they only have this Oscar number ‘Ben-Hur’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’, among which was best director, best film or best soundtrack.

James Cameron, director of 'Titanic', during the Oscars ceremony.



SUSAN STERNER/AP

The plot revolves around Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young artist who, in a game of cards, wins a ticket to travel to America on the Titanic, the largest ocean liner ever built. During the trip he meets Rose (Kate Winslet), a young woman from a good family who does not want to marry her fiancée. Between Jack and Rose a beautiful love story begins to forge, but her mother and her fiancée are going to make it really difficult for this relationship to continue. While this love story is taking shape, the ship approaches an iceberg. And what happened next is already movie history.

‘Titanic’ celebrates its 25th birthday by returning to theaters



Those who were part of the cast of one of the best-known films in history are celebrating, as it marks the 25th anniversary of its premiere. One of the most romantic and tragic films in history returns to theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Already in 2012 the film returned to theaters in 3D.

Jon Landu, producing partner of several James Cameron films, including Titanic, announced that this feature film will be re-released worldwide in February 2023, in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The film will return to theaters in a remastered version in 3D 4K HDR and with ‘high frame rate’ (high frame rate). The exact dates for each territory will be announced later.

The best moments of the movie

1. “I am the king of the world”



How to forget when Jack excitedly shouts: “I am the king of the world”, after he and his friend Fabrizio manage to board the ship and start the journey.

2. Jack draws Rose



One of the moments in which the connection between Jack and Rose begins to be noticed is when he shows him his drawings and, of course, when Jack draws Rose naked in charcoal.

Jack shows his drawings to Rose.



3. Their first evening together



After Jack had dinner with Rose’s family and acquaintances in gratitude for helping her, a very special moment occurs, Jack kisses Rose’s hand and it can be seen how feelings begin to develop between them.

Jack kisses Rose's hand.



4. The dances in the third class



After the black-tie dinner, Jack invites Rose to a real party. Together they go to third class to dance with the rest of the passengers.

Rose dancing.



Youtube: Titanic Trailer



5. “I’m flying”



Rose meets up with Jack and together they climb over the railing of the Titanic. When Jack tells Rose for him to open her eyes and she responds “I’m flying” and then the two kiss passionately. This moment is, without a doubt, one of the most special and memorable moments in the film.

Jack and Rose together at the railing of the ship.



Youtube: Titanic Trailer



6. First night together



Another of the most beautiful scenes is when Rose and Jack hide in a car and spend the night together after running away from her fiancé by boat.

Jack invites Rose into the car.



Youtube: Titanic Trailer



7. Rose goes back to find Jack



When the disaster of the sinking ship is imminent, Rose does not hesitate to return to look for her lover. Together they try to escape from Rose’s fiancé and try to get off the ship.

Jack and Rose try to escape from their fiancé.



Reuters



Now that you have remembered some of the most exciting moments, it is your turn to see one of the most famous and beautiful films in history again. The time is coming to relive the story of Jack and Rose and sing to the sound of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in movie theaters.