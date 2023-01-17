A few days after the re-release of “Titanic”, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett, there are thousands of fans who want to return to the cinema to see the story of Jack and Rose again. Thanks to a restored version of the feature film, the public will see sharper and improved images.

But, if you thought that only Winslett or DiCaprio would be the ones who would receive money for their respective performances, you may not know about the case of reece thompsonwho took over the role of irish boy after participating in the tape.

What role did Reece Thompson have in “Titanic”?

In an interview with Business Insider in 2018, Thompson, now away from acting and into marketing, mentioned that in 1997, when he was 5 years old, he was presented with the opportunity to be in “Titanic.” Without hesitation, his parents accepted and gave life to the ‘Irish boy’.

“Who would have thought, but it turned out to be one of the highest grossing movies of all time, so it’s weird to remember now. My mother would just say: ‘Let’s do it and that’s it. It’s going to be fun. Even if the movie is very bad. Obviously, it was the opposite,” she mentioned.

How much money has Reece Thompson received in the last 20 years for “Titanic”?

In the talk, he also commented that His parents received $30,000 for their scenes., which were invested in their education and personal expenses. “Since the premiere, every three months, a check came home with a particular amount. They were for the royalties,” she shared.

But there were years when the pay was high. Over time, it went down to $100, $200, or $300. “The amount would skyrocket at times, like when VHS and DVD were released in 1998 and 1999, respectively. Titanic on DVD in 2005 and on blu-ray in 2012, it also made a profit,” he mentioned.

“Once, I thought: ‘This film is 25 years old and that’s quite strange, but I hope it continues to earn more, that means more money for me,’ he reflected.

According to the medium Thompson and other actors will continue to receive royalties for “Titanic” whenever it appears on video, DVD, broadcast on television or in new media.

“Titanic” will return to theaters on February 9 to commemorate its 25th anniversary.